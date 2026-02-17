Mount Ellen hosting Ninety-Pound Rucksack Challenge

As The Valley Reporter goes to press on February 18, Skiers and mountain athletes are gathering at Mt. Ellen to take part in the annual Ninety-Pound Rucksack Challenge, a ski mountaineering event honoring the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division.

The event gets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 18, at Walt’s at the Glen House. Registration will run from 6 to 6:30 p.m. in the Mt. Ellen Base Lodge and is free. A safety meeting and course preview are scheduled for 6:45 p.m., with the challenge starting at 7 p.m. An après gathering will follow from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Green Mountain Lounge in the base area, featuring canned beverages and wine.

Presented by the 10th Mountain Division Foundation and Outdoor Research, the Ninety-Pound Rucksack Challenge is held annually to commemorate the division’s historic World War II ascent of Italy’s Riva Ridge and its post-war contributions to American skiing.

During World War II, soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in alpine environments and played a pivotal role in the 1945 assault on Riva Ridge in the Apennine Mountains. After the war, many veterans helped establish and expand ski areas across the United States, shaping the modern ski industry.

The challenge invites participants to recreate the spirit of that historic climb by ascending between 1,500 and 2,500 vertical feet before skiing back down. While the event’s name references the heavy packs carried by soldiers during the war, participants may choose their level of difficulty. Skiers can carry a full 90-pound rucksack, a percentage of their body weight, their standard ski touring kit or no additional weight at all.

Organizers describe the event as both a test of endurance and a celebration of community, history, and mountain culture. By hosting the climb on or near the anniversary of the Riva Ridge assault, the event aims to connect today’s skiers with the perseverance and camaraderie of the 10th Mountain Division.

Additional information about the challenge is available through event organizers online.

