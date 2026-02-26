The theme for the 77th Warren Fourth of July Parade will be “Resistance is Revolutionary: 1776-2026," celebrating the U.S. semiquincentennial, marking 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. Floats are encouraged to incorporate the theme but are not required to do so.

The 77th annual parade will be led by The Valley Reporter staff (past and present) and newspaper owners, Grand Marshals Pat Clark and Lisa Loomis, along with community contributors over the years.

“The Valley Reporter has been covering the Mad River Valley since publication began in 1971. Over our 55 years, it’s been the support of our community, co-workers, and all of our contributors who have made this possible. We look forward to sharing this honor with all of them, and all of you in July,” Loomis said.

There are sponsorship opportunities for any businesses, organizations or individuals who may like to support this annual summer highlight. Contact Ben Olds at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to offer sponsorship or Buddy Badge support. Every sponsorship and contribution helps to offset the expenses of the day’s events. There is also an opportunity for flag bearers at the front of the parade, should you have contact with such a group or organization as would be appropriate to do so.

One of the key components of the annual Warren Fourth of July is the Buddy Badge. As parade attendees enter the village, they make a donation of $1, and receive a numbered badge to wear for the day. Each badge has a match somewhere in the village and if the matching numbers find each other they head to the Gazebo in the town center to claim a matching pair of prizes, while they last. This initiative raises over $5,000 to help offset expenses of producing the event.

Contact Rotary volunteer, Kira Bacon at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to pledge prizes and she will arrange to pick them up.

Stay abreast of parade updates at www.Warren4thofJuly.com or on Facebook at Warren4thofJuly. The Warren Fourth of July Parade and Festivities are produced by the Mad River Valley Rotary Club.