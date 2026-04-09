A filmed version of Suffs, the Tony Award-winning musical by Harwood Union graduate and Waitsfield native, writer/performer Shaina Taub, premieres nationwide May 8, 2026, on PBS’s Great Performances.

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The broadcast, airing at 9 p.m. ET on PBS and streaming via PBS platforms, captures the original Broadway production, which ran from March 26, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025. Filmed in 2024, the presentation preserves the stage production with its original cast, led by Taub as suffragist Alice Paul.

Taub, who has credited her roots for shaping her artistic voice, wrote the book, music and lyrics for the show. She won two Tony Awards in 2024 — Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score — becoming the first woman to win both categories independently for the same production. The musical was widely praised for its contemporary tone and emotional resonance, as well as its ability to connect historical events to ongoing conversations about voting rights and civic engagement.

The musical traces the American suffrage movement and the fight to secure the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Its Broadway run and critical reception marked it as one of the most prominent and politically resonant new musicals of the 2023–24 season, drawing audiences with its blend of history, activism and modern musical storytelling.

The filmed version is produced by Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai, underscoring the project’s historical and contemporary political resonance. In addition to Taub, the cast includes Nikki M. James, Jenn Colella, Hannah Cruz and Grace McLean.

Ahead of the national broadcast, an in-person screening is scheduled for May 4 at The Town Hall in New York City. The event, presented in partnership with The Public Theater — where “Suffs” had its world premiere Off-Broadway — will include a post-screening discussion and live performance elements.

The conversation will be moderated by Tony nominee Phillipa Soo and feature Taub, director Leigh Silverman and James, who portrayed journalist and activist Ida B. Wells in the production. Members of the original Broadway cast are also expected to reunite for a live performance of “Keep Marching” following the screening.

“Suffs” arrives on television following a successful Broadway run and awards season, extending the reach of Taub’s work beyond the stage and bringing the story of the suffragists to a national audience while highlighting the continued relevance of the movement’s legacy. -LAL