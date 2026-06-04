(Editor’s Note: Warren native Rachel Goodwin was featured in UVM’s Student Spotlight. She is graduating from the university’s College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.)

Graduating senior Rachel Goodwin is an environmental engineering major from Warren. Here she is at work on her ongoing research project focused on reducing methane emissions in landfills by leveraging the benefit of methanotrophic (methane-eating) bacteria.

Advertisement

How did you choose your major?

My major is environmental engineering. I’ve switched my major twice - starting in neuroscience, then biomedical engineering, and now environmental. I found this major to be the perfect fit for me, learning about the natural world and climate concerns from a solutions-oriented perspective.

Is there a class or professor who had a significant impact on your academic journey at UVM?

Dr. Matthew Scarborough has played a major role in my academic and career growth. The passion he has for this work is infectious. I have gained so much excitement about my future career through both his lab, EMERG (The Environmental Microbiome Engineering Research Group), and his engineering classes. There are always moments in an academic career where self-doubt creeps in, but his support has meant a lot when it comes to feeling a sense of belonging here at CEMS.

I think about the concepts of my thermodynamics class with Professor William Louisos daily. While I am not a mechanical engineer, I learned to be speculative and curious. It’s one of the most valuable classes for learning to think critically and question typical assumptions, which appear constantly in engineering.

Do you have a memorable research experience from your time in CEMS?

The most impactful experience of my college career has been my time at the Environmental Microbiome Engineering Research Group (EMERG). I cannot speak highly enough of my lab mates, from whom I am constantly learning. Research can be frustrating and slow at times, but it’s one of the most rewarding experiences to continuously solve problems and watch others do the same.

My project focuses on reducing methane emissions in landfills by leveraging the benefits of methanotrophic (methane-eating) bacteria. I’m responsible for a four-foot-tall column filled with landfill cover soil. We pump biogas in from the base of the column and monitor emissions from the top. With this setup, we can alter different variables to determine which conditions optimize the microbial activity. Our goal is to make the methanotrophs nice and cozy in the bioreactor, to ultimately degrade more methane from the environment.

What extracurricular organizations and activities did you enjoy at UVM?

I haven’t been part of many clubs. Apart from classes and research, I’ve worked at the on-campus Exam Proctoring Center for my entire time at UVM, and it’s been one of my most valued experiences. In my free time, I squeeze out all the benefits that tuition covers. My friends and I have been particularly enjoying pickleball, climbing, and the UVM group fitness classes lately.

Has an internship helped to guide you on your career path?

Last summer, I was part of the Barrett Scholars Program at UVM. I got to work on my research full-time, presenting weekly to other Barrett Scholars and faculty. I learned so much and was surrounded by peers and mentors who were so supportive, critical, and kind. It was this experience that made me keen to keep working on my research as a master's student.

At left, Rachel conducts field work as part of the Barrett Scholars program. At right, Rachel fills her research column with landfill cover soil for her research on methanotrophic bacteria.

Is there an achievement during your undergraduate years at UVM that you are particularly proud of?

I passed my Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam this semester, which means I can: 1) finally breathe and 2) become an engineer in training.

What are your plans after graduation?

I’m pursuing a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering through UVM’s accelerated master’s program. I am lucky enough to continue the research project I joined as an undergrad, making it into my thesis.

Advertisement

How do you envision your future in the next five years?

After completing my master's, I’d like to be working in the industry, ideally in water resources engineering. I love Vermont, and I’d see myself either staying or returning.

Is there any advice you would share with incoming first-year students?

You are not behind! It’s very easy to feel impostor syndrome and compare your experiences with others, but it won’t get you anywhere. Make friends with people in your major; they will be the biggest assets for both your learning and mental well-being.

Would you like to include any "shout-outs" to people who helped support you?

Silas Decker and Johannes Shattuck are the other members of “Team Methanotroph” at the EMERG lab, and they’ve both had profound impacts on my research. Working with the two of them has been a masterclass in innovative problem-solving.

Do you have any parting thoughts?

Even as a native Vermonter, it took coming to UVM to fully appreciate the place we live. I’m always proud to show friends and classmates my favorite places around the state. Burlington is positioned well for swimming, hiking, skiing, and general outdoor meandering, so I’m extremely grateful for that part of my college experience.