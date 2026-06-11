Commencement is June 13

It’s all about Harwood Union with this issue of The Valley Reporter. Here on the front page are details about the school’s graduation ceremony this weekend, plus an amazing update about the Harwood Union track and field meet last weekend.

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With this week’s issue, The Valley Reporter honors the Class of 2026, whose members graduate this Saturday, June 13, with graduates’ senior portraits and an exit-interview with The Valley Reporter’s long-time Harwood Union correspondent, Claire Pomer.

Tonight, June 11, the final senior assembly takes place, with the traditional ceremony to pass the torch to the junior class. Senior Awards Night is tonight as well, with the ceremony planned for 6 to 7 p.m. under the graduation tent on the school’s front lawn.

Here is the critical intel about graduation.

Graduates, family, friends, faculty, and community members gather for commencement exercises honoring the school's graduating seniors. The ceremony takes place under the tent, starting at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will begin with bagpiper Ben Montross leading the procession, followed by a performance of "Pomp and Circumstance" by the Harwood Band under the direction of Brian Boyes.

Principal Megan McDonough will welcome attendees before seniors Eli Herrington and Luke LaCroix lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Harwood Union High School Chorus, directed by Molly Desrochers, will perform "The Irish Blessing" by Joyce Eilers Bacak. Later in the program, the Harwood Assembly Band will perform "Midnight in Harlem" by the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Cally Young will introduce commencement speaker Matthew Leonard. Assistant principal Jessica Deane will announce diploma recipients as graduates cross the stage to receive their diplomas from Ashley Woods, chair of the Harwood Unified Union School District Board; Superintendent Michael Leichliter; and McDonough.

Following the presentation of diplomas, Woods will formally declare the students graduates of Harwood Union High School.

The ceremony will also feature remarks from members of the Class of 2026. Seniors Nicky Service and Nolan Larkin will deliver one student address, while Alessandra Dreimiller and Cashel Higgins will offer a second speech reflecting on their experiences and the journey that brought the class to graduation day.

Members of the senior class will also present a gift to the school. Pippa Diller, Haley MacDonald and Taylor Berno will present the Class of 2026 gift, continuing a long-standing tradition of leaving a lasting contribution for future students.

McDonough will offer closing remarks before senior Cole Shullenberger leads the changing of the tassels, the symbolic moment marking the transition from student to graduate.

The commencement program cover was designed by Diller, and flowers for the ceremony will be provided by Proud Flower.

Those who can’t be present can watch the live broadcast of the ceremony directly on the Harwood Union High School Class of 2026 Graduation YouTube Stream.