Harwood Union boys lacrosse won the Vermont Division II state championship for the second year in a row last weekend, the day after the Class of 2026 graduated. The team defeated Hartford in a well-played match and its members were feted with a parade on their return through Waterbury on Sunday night, June 14. Inside, find great game coverage on the pages of The Valley Reporter.

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Prior to the Class of 2026 matriculation, Harwood held its annual awards night on June 11 and The Green Mountain Valley School graduated its Class of 2026 the weekend prior.

BIG RED BARN

Crossett Brook Middle School students opened the festivities at the Burlington Jazz Festival and as the school year was winding up this month, Friends of the Mad River completed an expanded series of classes and workshops with local students ranging from elementary to high school students.

Local educators and support staff have retired from Warren Elementary and Brookside and at the Lareau Farm and Forest in Waitsfield, the Big Red Barn Art Gallery was dedicated to the Warren watercolor artist Gary Eckhart, who died last December.

SIXES AND SEVENS

At the Bundy Modern in Waitsfield, sculpture is the focus of this year’s exhibit. The exhibit “At Sixes and Sevens” opens this weekend and The Valley Reporter has previewed this show in this week’s issue. The opening is June 20, and the exhibit runs through September 6, with sculptures on the grounds of the gallery as well as inside.

And don’t miss fun pictures from readers as well as pictures of other local happenings, including Studio 100’s annual dance recital, the Attitude of Gratitude kick off, Mad River Valley Little League and Class of 2026 seniors visiting their elementary schools on the last day of school.