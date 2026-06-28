This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of the Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love, and you will never work a day in your life.” This article features Gaelic McTigue, artist, All Things Bright and Beautiful, Waitsfield, Vermont.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I grew up in Chicago and my family and I have been in Waitsfield since 1968.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I’ve always wanted to be an artist. My mom used to say I had a crayon in my hand from the very beginning. I was fortunate — she encouraged both my sister, Bonnie, and me to be creative and to pursue whatever we felt inspired to do.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

My first job was in Chicago — working for a publishing company, and I was there for four years. I was in the art department doing whatever I was asked to do.

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

My family was my biggest influence. I worked on art projects in elementary school, designed sets, and created cover art for plays and concerts — the playbills in both elementary and high school.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

Life is preordained — Joseph Campbell said, “Follow your bliss,” so I did. No sacrifices as I had support — my twin sister complemented me because she is right-handed and I am left-handed.

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

My mom had a remarkable outlook — if she lost a job on a Tuesday morning, she’d have another by that afternoon. Her advice was simple: do your best at whatever job you’re given and enjoy it. She also liked to remind us that it takes more muscles to frown than to smile.

What are you most grateful for in your life?

Definitely my upbringing — especially my mom and my sister, who is incredibly creative. We spent time making quilts and doing stitchery, and a neighbor taught us how to knit. I am also fortunate to have wonderful neighbors in Vermont who have always been there for both my sister and me, through the good times and the difficult ones.

How do you give back?

Many times, people come in to talk because they are thinking about starting a different business or leaving their jobs. I encourage them to follow their passion and make the leap. If it doesn’t work out, at least they tried — because not trying means never giving yourself the chance to soar. Sometimes it’s a high school student, other times someone nearing retirement, but my advice is always the same: go for it and follow your dreams.

What do you do in your free time?

Now what is that? I’ll have to wait until I retire as I have no free time — visiting friends, sitting in the garden, listening to birds, sharing our life with other people — the art of conversation is not lost on two Irish kids.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

Joseph Campbell’s “Follow your bliss” and one I heard a few years ago from Michael J. Fox: “With gratitude, optimism is sustainable. If you find something to be grateful for, then you can find something to look forward to, and you carry on.”