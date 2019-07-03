Liam Hale Adventure Scholarship awarded

The Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship was awarded to Karl Mazilli of Moretown. Mazilli was honored and excited to be this year’s recipient. Harwood Union High School student Liam Hale loved Sugarbush. He enjoyed skiing, biking and playing golf. Hale’s exposure to so many outdoor sports at Sugarbush made him a confident, adventurous and outgoing young man. His work experience at the mountain taught him responsibility and was a source of pride.

The Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship provides a Harwood Union High School student with the opportunity to learn the skills, virtues and passion that Hale gained during the many joyous days he spent at Sugarbush. The Hale family has established this adventure scholarship in collaboration with Sugarbush Resort in honor of their son who died along with four friends in October 2016. This scholarship will be awarded annually to a student completing grade 10 and applications will be made available each April and awarded on their Liam Hale’s birthday. Those wishing to contribute in memory of Liam Hale can send donations to the Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship, HUUSD, 340 Mad River Park, Waitsfield, VT 05673.