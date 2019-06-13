Commencement exercises for the Harwood Union Class of 2019 on Saturday, June 8, at the high school. The 2019 graduates are as follows:

Wyatt Hennessey Adams, Ellen Frances Aiken, Reece Louis Anderson, Miracle Charmaine Bailey, Markus A Baird, ~Sawyer T Belongia, Lillie Mae Berman, Rachel Marie Bloom, Michael Bove, Brandon Mitchell Brown, Sage Brownlee, Libby Sky Brusa, Marcus S Bueti, Zoe River Buffum, Abigail Mary Burr, Brennan P Charles, Alan A Clark, Hannah Lauren Clark, Abigale Rose Colbert, Shannon Marie Cook, John Raymond Cote, Korrina May Cummings, Logan May Davis Ryan John Dessureau, Liam Hines Devereux, Abbey Ann Dooley, +Erica Lynn Dow, Noah Robert Emler, Melissa Leann Favaloro, Heather Woodworth Garufi, Eamon Fitzmaurice Gilhuly, *Josephine Clare Gillen, Hannah Ellen Gladczuk, +Hannah Sarah Goodman, ~Daniel James Greenleaf, ~Jackson David Greenleaf, Ian Thomas Greer, *Nathan Patrick Hamel, Ryan W Hatch, Kyle Marie Hekeler, Maxwell Kenneth Hill, Nathaniel Luke Honeywell, Ethan Brian Howes.

Johanna Gloria Jarecki, Lauren Michael Johnson, Cameron Wayne Joslin, ~Ely Jordon Kalkstein, Robert Paul Kelly, *Orielle Askiy Koliba, Jessica Lynne Lamb, Peyton Leigh Lanphear, Sophia Desneiges LaPerle, David William Lapointe, +Andre Gerald Latulippe, Chloe M Lavigne, Christine Elainia Lord, Domitille Louis Lusinchi, Jake Wesley Lynn, +Hazel Jeanne Macmillan, *Brendan Jura Magill, Isaiah Timothy Marcellino, Michael Colt Martindale, Dillon Martinez, Asher Jonas Martley, *Jesse Birks McDougall, Bailey Kate McHugh, Mayla Shaye McIntyre, +Ciara Avery Mead, Hunter D Melton, Aidan T Melville, Hailey Dawn Messier-Lamson, Skieann E Miner, Eli Moskowitz, *Sarah Elizabeth Neff, Shaelyn Lucy O’Brien.

Sophia Olivia Perreault-Acker, Nathan James Pierce, Amber Bree Ploof Andrew P Proteau, Cameron Ravelin, Chase Reagan, *Eleanor Elizabeth Reilly, Rex Malkam Rubinstein, Abigail Autumn Perreault Russell, Sean E Russell, Katelyn Marie Santamore, +Anna Rose Schmeltzer, Isley Piper Service, Jennifer Ann Shackett, Reid Spaulding, Hunter Charles Strom, Savannah Heather Thompson-Bell, Tre Isaiah Torres, Ashley Louise Touchette, April Michele Tousignant, Obi William Twitchell-Wood, Kelly Elizabeth Tynan, Karsten Vlahos, Eric Cameron Watt, Logan Maxwell Wedge, *Duncan Jasper Weinman, Jacob Raymond Wells, Kerry Ann Wells, +Sierra Anna Wennberg-Smith, *Avery Ellen Westervelt, Olivia McKenzie White, Skylar James White, +Samantha Rae Widschwenter, Desmond O’Meara Winthrop, Samantha Grace Wisdom, Kelsey Brooke Woodard, Aiden Bruce Wright, Shawn Zeno, *Lilianna Katherine Ziedins and Charles Barrett Zschau.

*Summa Cum Laude Group, 3.90 GPA and higher.

+Magna Cum Laude Group, 3.78-3.89 GPA.

~Cum Laude Group, 3.67-3.77 GPA.

National Honor Society Member.

The following scholarships and awards were awarded to graduating Harwood seniors on June 7.

SCHOLARSHIPS

The following scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors who will be attending a two- or four-year college.

Dascomb P. Rowe Scholarship: Andrew Proteau, Erica Dow and Amber Ploof.

Waterbury Rotary MacBook Air Awards: April Tousignant, Ryan Dessureau and Samantha Widschwenter.

Mad River Valley Rotary Scholarship: Chase Reagan and Brendan Magill.

Waitsfield Alumni Association: Chase Reagan and Erica Dow.

Harwood Boosters Club Scholarship: Chase Reagan, Sawyer Belongia and April Tousignant.

Winooski Masonic Lodge #49 Scholarship: Sawyer Belongia and Jacob Wells.

Griffin & Rutledge Construction Memorial Scholarship: Chase Reagan.

Alchemist Opportunity Fund Scholarships: Nathan Pierce, Amber Ploof, Chase Reagan, Isley Service and Ryan Hatch.

Ready AF Awards (The Alchemist Foundation): Lauren Johnson, Hailey Messier-Lamson and Cameron Ravelin.

Mad River Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Chase Reagan and Isley Service.

Valley Garden Club Scholarship: Chase Reagan and Charlie Zschau.

Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honors Scholarship: Eleanor Reilly.

Vermont Red Sox Scholarship: Samantha Widschwenter.

Waterbury Grange Scholarship: Andre Latulippe.

Concept II Scholarships: Andre Latulippe and Lilianna Ziedins.

Stowe Cider Good Neighbor Scholarship: Jacob Wells.

Lise Bornstein-Malter Service Award: Andrew Proteau.

Mitch Siegel Emerging Artist Award: Brendan Magill.

Harry N. Cutting American Legion Family Academic Recognition: Jacob Wells and Jessica Lamb.

The American Legion Dept. of Vermont Scholarship: Andre Latulippe.

The Vermont Golf Association Scholarship: Aidan Melville and Nathan Honeywell.

The following scholarships were awarded to seniors for outstanding academics, community service and service to the school.

Eunice B. Farr Scholarship: Zetti Thompson-Bell.

Harwood Faculty Award: Brendan Magill.

Harwood Award: Orielle Koliba.

George Hall Science Scholarship: Sierra Wennberg-Smith.

VFW Post #792 Good Citizenship Awards: Wyatt Adams and Zoe Buffum.

Peter du Moulin Scholarship Award: Chase Reagan.

Allen Tinker Memorial Scholarship: Charlie Zschau.

Kathy Mackay Award: Sophia Laperle.

Jack Buchanan Tabor Performing Arts Scholarship: Anna Schmeltzer.

Parker Creativity Scholarship: Sarah Neff.

Mary Holden Award: Ciara Mead.

AWARDS GENERAL

An award is some form of recognition (stipend, plaque, trophy, certificate) earned by a senior for specific outstanding academic, athletic or extracurricular achievement during high school.

National School Choral Award: Anna Schmeltzer.

John Philip Sousa Award: Brendan Magill.

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Daniel Greenleaf.

Robert F. Fielder Athletic Awards: Charlie Zschau and Lilianna Ziedins.

Harwood Scholar-Athlete Awards: Brendan Magill and Erica Dow.

Harwood Athletic Outstanding Sportsmanship Awards: Aidan Melville and Kelly Tynan.

Harwood Union Coaches Unsung Hero Awards: Cameron Ravelin, Andrew Proteau and Sean Russell.

VPA Award of Excellence: Jacob Wells and Francie Aiken.