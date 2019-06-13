Eighth-grader Gabe Frankel and seventh-grader Rowan Clough, students at Harwood Union Middle School, and Maisie Franke and Adam Porterfield from Crossett Brook Middle School were recently honored as Middle Level Scholar Leaders at the 21st annual Vermont Scholar Leader Awards banquet on June 6 at Norwich University in Northfield, VT.

Over 350 students, educators and parents attended, along with members of the Vermont Association of Middle Level Educators (VAMLE) and New England League of Middle Schools (NELMS) boards. The keynotes were given by students Lia Rubel from Spaulding High School and John “Jack” Fannon from St. Johnsbury Academy.

The students were presented with an award whose criteria included demonstrating academic initiative and scholarship, providing service to classmates and school, exemplifying positive attitudes and demonstrating leadership in the classroom and school activities. The banquet celebrates the achievements of the middle level students who are representative of the many fine, young adolescents in all middle level schools in the state of Vermont. Seventy-eight students from 39 schools were honored this year.

Students are selected by their school based on the standards outlined in the “Vital Results” and “Fields of Knowledge” sections of the Vermont Framework of Standards and Learning Opportunities. The goal of the scholar leader program is to honor students who exhibit both academic and leadership qualities.