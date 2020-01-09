Fifteen inducted into National Honor Society

On Sunday, November 17, 15 Harwood Union High School students were inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS). Two seniors and 13 juniors were accepted into the association, which recognizes commitment to the four central principles of leadership, scholarship, service and character.

Each new student was paired with a mentor, one of the current 26 members of the chapter. During the formal ceremony, each mentor spoke of the remarkable qualities of their new inductee, while others participated by speaking on the four pillars of the society. The ceremony was officiated by senior co-presidents Julianne Young and Ella Holter.

Young, who has been a member since last fall, appreciates the commitment and cooperation of the new members.

“I think NHS is going great because we have such a motivated group of involved students. I am looking forward to our upcoming community events we are planning for the coming months,” she said.

The 15 new members joined the current group of 26 seniors inducted in the fall of 2018.