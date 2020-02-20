On Monday, February 17, Harwood Union Middle School held its 17th annual Scripps Spelling Bee schoolwide competition. The bee was open to students in grades seven and eight who qualified through preliminary rounds conducted by their English teachers during ELO blocks last week.

This year’s bee participants included seventh-graders Christopher Cummiskey, Estella Peterson and Elsie Pawul. Eighth-graders included Madison Henry (who qualified but was absent for the competition) and former HUMS VPA spelling team members Solveig George and Poppy Woods.

Solveig George spells her final word to clinch the HUMS spelling bee championship.

After seven rounds of intense competition it came down to a match between Cummiskey and George for the championship title. The two battled it out to the ninth round where George pulled ahead with the correct spelling of “equinox.”

Congratulations to Solveig George, HUMS spelling bee champion. George will join school champions from across Vermont at the state spelling bee competition on March 17 at St. Michael’s College.