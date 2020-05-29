The Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) has issued a plan for students to pick up their belongings from the schools in the district. Everyone must adhere to social distancing and wear a face mask while in the building.

All students/parents will enter the school through the middle school entrance.

Any student that needs to access the building to go to their locker to retrieve personal belongings, pay a student bill or return their Chromebook must wear a mask.

Students need to bring their own bag to collect personal belongings.

Those who don’t need to go into the school to retrieve personal belongings can use the collection bins outside to return school items. Collection bins will be identified by subject area.

Middle school students will find collection bins in the middle school gallery area. Mr. Pierson will be available to assist people.

High school students will find collection bins in the hallway by the library. They will be identified by subject area.

Returning musical instruments or co-curricular uniforms:

Enter the school by the gym lobby entrance.

There will be a bin for uniform collection by Chris Langevin’s office.

Place the uniform in a plastic bag and place it in the bin.

Instruments can be placed in the bins outside the music department.

Designated grade level, dates and time:

Thursday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: middle school, grades 7 and 8. Mr. Pierson will send out communication as well and those with questions regarding middle school can contact Mr. Pierson directly.

Thursday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: grade 12, seniors.

Return Chromebooks and chargers. Bins for Chromebooks will be set in the main hallway outside the technology department office. Have Chromebook in a plastic bag.

Payment of senior bill if there is one.

Payment for cap and gown.

Friday, June 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., grade 11, juniors.

Monday, June 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., grade 10, sophomores.

Tuesday, June 9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., grade 9, freshmen.

High school students can contact Mrs. Atwood and middle school students can contact Mr. Pierson with additional questions.