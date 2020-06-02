Ayla Oshkello is a senior at Harwood from Moretown. Although she is now tasked with online classes at home, Oshkello still reminisces about her favorite courses she took over the past four years.

“I loved all the art classes I took. Pottery and jewelry design were great because I loved making things I could use after the class was over and I loved the precision needed for both. I also loved getting to learn so much about drawing and painting from Krista (Veriotto),” she shared.

Outside of the classroom, Oshkello has been very involved in athletics, participating in both the cross-country running and Nordic ski teams. This year, she was named co-captain of the Division II state champion cross-country team. She has been a member of both teams since her freshman year and what she loves most about both sports is the strong team bond.

Oshkello is also an avid horseback rider and works with a therapeutic riding program for kids with special needs.

“I have been a part of the therapeutic horseback riding program also for all four years of high school. I love working with the kids and watching them find so much enjoyment in being with the horses. It can be challenging, but that makes it very rewarding because I can always tell how beneficial it is for these kids,” she said.

During quarantine Oshkello has been spending a lot of time making art and being outdoors. Particularly, she has enjoyed drawing and canoeing.

Of the many things Oshkello has missed out on because of COVID-19 – prom, spirit week, skip day and graduation, to name a few – the thing she misses most is the people she has spent the last four years with.

“I’d say, in general, I miss being with friends. Specifically, getting to celebrate and just enjoy the last semester and everything that comes with it,” she said.

Next fall Oshkello will be attending Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, possibly majoring in psychology and minoring in studio art.