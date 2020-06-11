The Alchemist Foundation is awarding multiyear scholarships to 2020 graduates from Harwood Union, Stowe High School, Peoples Academy, Lamoille Union and local tech centers.

The Alchemist Opportunity Fund has been awarding scholarships for continuing education – two-year college, four-year college and accredited training programs – since 2012. The scholarship is renewable per semester; students may be awarded up to $6,000 over four years. Usually the foundation awards 12 Alchemist Opportunity Fund scholarships, but this year John and Jen Kimmich, the Alchemist’s founders, decided to dedicate funds to even more students.

“We want our local young folks to know that we are looking to invest in their success. During this global pandemic, they’re facing some tremendous uncertainty – we all are! – and we wanted to send the message that we’re rooting for all of you. We wish we could have given scholarships to every applicant; they are all terrific kids,” said Jen Kimmich, chair of the board of the Alchemist Foundation, which awards and manages the scholarships. “Whatever happens with their educational plan, we will be supporting them.”

Scholarship recipients must maintain a solid GPA in their program and stay in touch to receive ongoing support. The scholarship program is quite flexible; if scholars take time off from their program, their scholarship funds will be available when they return to school. Special consideration is given to students choosing programs in Vermont.

These 16 Alchemist scholars bring the total number of students awarded scholarships to 81, representing $480,000 in committed funds for local students since 2013.

This year’s scholarship recipients from Harwood Union are Desirae Byrd, Mia Cooper, Sierra Hayes, Laili Iskandarova and Levi Pratt.