Waterbury Rotary Club: Harwood award winners named

The Waterbury Rotary Club has awarded its 2020 Harwood student awards.

The Lise Bornstein-Malter Community Service Award is given to two Harwood students who have shown a commitment to community work. This award is given in memory of Bornstein-Malter who was devoted to the community and the Rotary Club.

This year the club will be awarding two $500 awards to Olivia Schmalz of Moretown and Claire McGeorge from Waitsfield.

Three students will be given an Apple MacBook Air laptop computer. Students are chosen based on academic performance and community work. Extra consideration is given to students who have participated in Rotary programs.

This year the following students will receive computers: Adeline McKibben, Waterbury Center; Sarah Kate Smith, Moretown; and Kennedy Wimble, Waterbury.

"This year has presented many challenges. The Waterbury Rotary wants to thank the guidance office at Harwood for helping us develop a long list of applicants. Every applicant was worthy. Our only regret is that we could not do more," said club president Tami Bass, in offering congratulations to the Harwood Union Class of 2020.

“Congratulations to the entire 2020 senior class. The Waterbury Rotary Club is proud to continue this long-standing association. We look forward to 2021,” Bass said.