Once again, the youngest students at Waitsfield Elementary School have learned their first lesson in civics and democracy by voting for the shape of next year's dog tags.

This year, the students voted for a tag that is purple and features a dog's paw. They chose that over a green medallion and an orange car. Originally conceived of by Waitsfield town clerk Jennifer Peterson, this year kindergarten teacher Ann Beattie managed the dog tag election.

