Main Menu

Phil Scott for Vermont

Out of consideration for community safety during COVID-19, the Waitsfield Elementary School’s PTA made the difficult, decision to cancel its annual Ski & Skate Sale scheduled for November 14 and 15, and traditionally held onsite on the school’s grounds.

To keep the stoke going of this time-honored event - even during a pandemic, the Ski & Skate Sale will transition to a virtual model for 2020. “Recognizing that the sale provides a community service as well as a fundraiser, we wanted to find a way to support everyone who had a desire to sell, buy or donate gear,” said Ski & Skate Sale director and Waitsfield Elementary School parent Elisa Kiviranna.

Advertisement
Phil Scott for Vermont

 

Launching on the first week of November, the Ski & Skate Sale will temporarily transition to a Facebook Group. Community members can sell, trade or donate gear in a safe and responsible way. The Facebook page will provide all the information needed to facilitate an easy way to buy, sell or donate gear. The all-volunteer staff at the Waitsfield Ski & Skate Sale will be providing updates on social channels over the next two weeks with all individuals need to know to participate.

Waitsfield Elementary School: http://www.waitsfieldschool.org/ski-and-skate-sale. Contact Kiviranna at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with questions.

Advertisement
welch for congress

 

Ski and Skate sale
Maple Sweet Real Estate