Out of consideration for community safety during COVID-19, the Waitsfield Elementary School’s PTA made the difficult, decision to cancel its annual Ski & Skate Sale scheduled for November 14 and 15, and traditionally held onsite on the school’s grounds.

To keep the stoke going of this time-honored event - even during a pandemic, the Ski & Skate Sale will transition to a virtual model for 2020. “Recognizing that the sale provides a community service as well as a fundraiser, we wanted to find a way to support everyone who had a desire to sell, buy or donate gear,” said Ski & Skate Sale director and Waitsfield Elementary School parent Elisa Kiviranna.

Launching on the first week of November, the Ski & Skate Sale will temporarily transition to a Facebook Group. Community members can sell, trade or donate gear in a safe and responsible way. The Facebook page will provide all the information needed to facilitate an easy way to buy, sell or donate gear. The all-volunteer staff at the Waitsfield Ski & Skate Sale will be providing updates on social channels over the next two weeks with all individuals need to know to participate.

Waitsfield Elementary School: http://www.waitsfieldschool.org/ski-and-skate-sale. Contact Kiviranna at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with questions.