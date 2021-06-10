Senior photos at end of story

On Saturday, June 12, the Harwood Class of 2021 will be graduating. Each of the 121 graduates is allowed two seats under the tent for their guests. Seats will be divided into two seat pods, socially distanced with masks. Other guests can stand and observe from outside the tent. The ceremony will be on the front lawn of Harwood Union High School and will start at 10 a.m. with bagpiper Ben Montross.

“Pomp and Circumstance” will then be played by the Harwood Jazz Band, followed by words of welcome from Principal This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . After the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Carlton Cummiskey, the song “Long and Winding Road” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney will be performed.

This year's commencement speaker will be Kathy Cadwell. She has been teaching at Harwood for over 30 years and is, as she likes to say, “graduating with the seniors.” In other words, she is retiring. Cadwell will be introduced by senior Ellett Merriman.

The 121 diplomas will be handed out by HUUSD Board chair Torrey Smith, Superintendent Brigid Nease, co-Principals Laurie Greenberg and Megan McDonough and lead teacher advisor Ellen Berrings.

This year’s student speakers will be seniors This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Siena Mazer and Connor McCarty. The class gift will be presented by Jasper Koliba.

Harwood graduation will be live streamed in the school gymnasium on YouTube at tinyurl.com/huwebapp-youtube-live and people can live stream from their homes.