SCHOLARSHIPS
The following scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who will be attending a two or four-year college.
Alchemist Opportunity Fund Scholarships: Emily Bouchard, Avery Fish, Jonathan O’Brien, Ashley Porteau.
Concept II Scholarships: Jasper Koliba and Ashley Proteau.
Dascomb P. Rowe Scholarship: Carlton Cummiskey, Ashley Proteau, Emily Bouchard, Alanya Morelli.
Father Logue Scholars Gift Award: Ashley Proteau.
Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honors Scholarship: Hadley Kielich.
Harwood Boosters Club Scholarship: Carlton Cummiskey, Ashley Proteau, Lise Bornstein-Malter.
Service Award: Ellett Merriman and Ashley Proteau.
Mad River Valley Rotary Scholarship: Carlton Cummiskey, Aliza Jernigan, Alanya Morelli. Waitsﬁeld School Alumni Association, Aliza Jernigan.
Washington County Retired Teachers Scholarship: Emily Bouchard.
Waterbury Grange Scholarship: Ashley Proteau.
Waterbury Rotary MacBook Air Awards: Ellett Merriman, Alany Morelli, Ashley Proteau.\
Winooski Masonic Lodge #49 Scholarship: Ashley Proteau.
HARWOOD UNION SCHOLARSHIPS
The following scholarships are awarded to seniors for outstanding academics, community service and service to the school.
Allen Tinker Memorial Scholarship: Eliane Odefey.
Eunice B. Farr Scholarship: Siena Mazer.
Harwood Faculty Award: Ellett Merriman.
Harwood Award: Aliza Jernigan.
Harwood Good Citizenship Award: Tyler Silveira and Kathryn Rush.
Kathy Mackay Award: Liam Poulin.
Parker Creativity Scholarship: Gwyneth Clough.
Richard Wein Art Award: Makaylin Longe.
AWARDS GENERAL
An award is some form of recognition (stipend, plaque, trophy, certiﬁcate) earned by a senior for speciﬁc outstanding academic, athletic or extra-curricular achievement during high school.
Harwood Scholar-Athlete Awards: Carlton Cummiskey and Aliza Jernigan.
Harwood Athletic Outstanding Sportsmanship Awards: Hayden Adams and Kathryn Rush.
Harwood Union Coaches Unsung Hero Awards: Eamon Cassels and Lynn Russell.
John Philip Sousa Award: Avery Fish.
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Vincent Spina.
Robert F. Fielder Athletic Award : Gavin Thomsen and Ashley Proteau.
VPA Award of Excellence: Liam Guyette and Anda Gulley.