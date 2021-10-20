By Beniamino Nardin

Harwood Union’s Class of 2022 enjoyed a day off from college applications and academics when Mad River Glen hosted Harwood senior mountain day.

On Wednesday, October 6, the Harwood Union High School senior class spent the day at Mad River Glen, hiking, riding the chairlift and playing lawn games. At a.m., two buses shuttled the students to the base, where two groups were formed: those who would ride the single chair up, and those who would hike up.

As the hours went by, the sun began to beat back the fog and, in time for lunch, was beaming. The hikers zigzagged up, crossing underneath the Single Chair to wave hello to friends and teachers and at Stark’s Nest the groups switched. Those who hiked up the mountain enjoyed a chairlift down with an expansive view of The Valley in near-peak foliage.

Once both groups rendezvoused at the base, games like cornhole, frisbee, football and spikeball started up, while some students basked in the sun and sipped lemonade. Mad River Glen provided hamburgers, salad, chips and cookies for lunch.

Senior class members thanked Mad River Glen for hosting this day of rest and recuperation and the Harwood faculty and staff and the administration for making it possible.