Harwood Union Theater presents Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery “The Mousetrap” November 11-13, at 7:30 p.m.

"We are excited to welcome theater back to the Harwood stage for the first time in two years with Agatha Christies’ “The Mousetrap.” This murder mystery is the longest-running play on London’s West End, beginning performance in 1952 and playing over 17,000 performances until COVID forced it to close in 2020. It features a classic Christie twist ending that we ask the audience not to reveal after leaving the show," said director Scott Weigand.

It features a cast of eight Harwood students, from grades seven to 11; they are led by performances from freshman Zoe Blackman, junior Ariana Clark and junior Maddie Thibault. Weigand returns for his 13th year of leading the theater program at Harwood.

The story centers around the opening of a new boarding house outside of London. As the show proceeds, someone is murdered and it comes down to Police Sergeant Trotter to decipher this cast of odd characters and see if the murderer can be discovered. Each guest has something to hide, so which one is the killer?

The cast is rounded out by sophomores Abigail Leighty and Annie McMillion, junior Lucie Ruggerio, freshman Seneca Whittingham and seventh-graders Tarin Askew, Marley Greene, Camille Edgcomb and Emma Aither.

The performance will be in person at Harwood Union High School. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination. Masks must be worn at all times while in the school and seating will be distanced. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the curtain is at 7:30 p.m. The show runs for approximately two hours and is family-friendly.