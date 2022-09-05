By Erika Nichols-Frazer

Twenty-one new teachers, faculty and staff members will be joining the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) this fall.

The Valley Reporter has reached out to all new HUUSD teachers, faculty and staff members and will print the bios of those who respond in the coming weeks.

Kyle Chadburn, CBMS

Kyle Chadburn, new 7/8 grade humanities at Crossett Brook Middle School, is going into his 12th year teaching in Vermont. Previously, he taught middle level humanities at Brownington Central School for five years and then co-taught humanities with partner teacher Andrea Gratton at Orleans Elementary for six years. “I am excited to be teaching seventh- and eighth-grade humanities on the prodigy team at Crossett Brook Middle School this year!” Chadburn said. “In addition to building reading and writing skills, our courses are heavily focused on better understanding and addressing issues of social justice in our local, national, and global communities, and making clear connections between the past and present that help students understand the context for the events that are happening around them every day. We explore these topics through thematic, project-based units of study that honor the unique needs of every student by using personalized instructional practices and learning tools. When I'm not at school, I enjoy performing as a musician, attending live music events, reading, taking walks with my two dogs in the woods around our home, and traveling with my wife. I'm looking forward to starting my journey in HUUSD!”

Alison Crocker, HUHS

Alison Crocker, new science teacher at Harwood, has taught in Boston for the last 10 years and moved to Vermont last year. “I'm proud to be a new member to the Harwood Union High School science team!” she said. “I'm certified to teach high school chemistry and biology to general education students and students that are learning English as a second language. I have a passion for helping all students achieve understanding and feel success in science. I strive to make lessons accessible to all students, while maintaining a level of challenge to those in the class more experienced with the academic material. As part of this, I work hard to build a classroom community that is supportive of learning where students feel known and free to take risks. Outside of the classroom, I enjoy much of the gorgeous outdoors that northern Vermont has to offer including: mountain biking, skiing, running, and hiking. I value the personal achievement that comes with athletic pursuit and believe it aids my teaching skills.”