The Valley Reporter has been publishing the bios of all the new teachers and staff in the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) for the 2022-2023 school year who have responded.

Randy Sweeney, HUHS

Randy Sweeney has joined Harwood Union Middle/High School as the new school counselor. She previously served as the school counselor at Vergennes Union Middle/High School following a career in film production as a location manager and dabbling in a variety of things while raising her children. She lives in Shelburne with her husband, a dog and what she described as a very bossy cat. She has two sons, one who has graduated from college and one who is still in college. She grew up in New Jersey, attended Tulane University in New Orleans and then lived in New York city while working in the film business. She attended the University of Vermont for graduate school, where she received her master’s degree in school counseling.

“I've called Vermont my home for the last 23 years and have loved every minute of it!” she said. “When I'm not being a school counselor you might find me gardening, experimenting with recipes (I love to cook!), hiking, doing yoga, skiing, enjoying the beach, watching movies, going out to see live music or trying to get better at playing the guitar. I am so happy to be here at Harwood and I appreciate everyone who has made me feel so comfortable and at home and I'm looking forward to continuing to have a great year!”