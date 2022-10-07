Senator Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle Leahy, visited Crossett Brook Middle School on October 4 to celebrate Farm to School month. The Senator was recognized for his contributions to farm to school programs in Vermont, which provide nutritious local foods to students across the state. The Leahys enjoyed a lunch of chicken, mac ‘n’ cheese, kale salad and roasted butternut squash with students. The Senator signed autographs for students, followed by a fair in which students from the after-school cooking class, Junior Iron Chef, and gardening club, among others, shared their work on food systems.