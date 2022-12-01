The Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board has nominated Angela Selvaggio, science teacher at Harwood Union Middle School, and Beth Abbott-Koch, kindergarten teacher at Fayston Elementary School, for the University of Vermont’s 2022 Outstanding Educators program. Each district may nominate two educators each year. The HUUSD rotates schools from which to nominate teachers. The school board recognized both nominees at its November 16 meeting with a resolution to commend them. “I am so impressed with the level of instruction of our teachers,” HUUSD superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter said.

“It’s been challenging the last few years with all of the obstacles that have come our way. I just really appreciate working at Harwood. Being an educator is being part of a team. I just want to recognize the hard work of this team,” Selvaggio said. “It’s an honor to work here,” Abott-Koch added.

The board welcomed Dylan Mauro and Naomi Myers, both juniors and new student representatives to the board. Seniors Maisie Franke and Jeswin Antony will continue on the board for the remainder of the school year. The board also voted to allow the four Harwood Union High School student reps to have a symbolic vote on action items beginning next board meeting. The students’ votes will not be weighted and they will occur prior to the board members’ votes so as not to influence the students in a particular direction. The vote will allow board members to hear more from students about items on which the board is taking action.

Also at the November 16 board meeting, HUUSD director of finance and operations Lisa Estler gave an update on the Harwood gym floor that was damaged from a broken sprinkler in September. Danaher Floor Restoration is beginning the removal of the gym floor, which is anticipated to be complete and ready for use in early January.