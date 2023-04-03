March has been a busy month for students and teachers at Harwood involved in the Harkness method of instruction. In early March the National School Board Association, announced that the Harwood Harkness Initiative was awarded a 2023 Magna Award for its work. The Harkness approach to teaching and learning amplifies student voice, encourages a diversity of perspectives, equity, and inclusion in classroom culture, and develops the skills of civil discourse in school classrooms. Now the word has spread, and faculty and student leaders are teaching others in Vermont about how to transform classroom practice by infusing student- driven inquiry.

On March 16, teachers from Hazen Union High School visited Harwood and observed Harkness discussions in a variety of disciplines. “We are interested in bringing Harkness to our school and wanted to see it in action at another public school in Vermont,” one Hazen teacher explained. “Our delegation each saw three different discussions in different disciplines, and they were all wonderful, interesting -- and so different from one another.”

“Harkness looks different in different classrooms,” another Hazen educator commented. “We saw how Harwood teachers used a number of techniques to get students to lead classroom conversations.” They were especially intrigued by the Harkness Leadership class, an elective course designed to develop student leadership and the skills of civil discourse using Harkness inquiry. “These kids are really impressive,” all the Hazen teachers commented. “We would really like to use this as a model for what we could do at our school.”

After school, Hazen teachers attended the Harkness Professional Learning Community (PLC) which is a monthly meeting of Harwood educators who use Harkness in their classrooms. Teachers became students as they engaged in Harkenss discussion on “The Great Silence,” a short story by Ted Chaing.

Hazen teachers also asked questions of their HUHS colleagues about student engagement and practices they’d seen.

“We look to Harwood as a model for this work, and we were so happy to come to visit,” commented one of the Hazen faculty.

On Monday, March 20, Harwood student leaders showcased their Harkness expertise in discussions with students from Champlain Valley Union. In the fall, Harwood’s Harkness Leadership class hosted a delegation of 15 CVU students who are learning about Harkness. This time around HUHS students traveled to CVU. The students all read an abridged text of the U.S. Supreme Court case “Vernonia vs Acton” and discussed the implications of the right to privacy in a school setting. CVU students facilitated the discussion while adults sat on the sidelines.

After a lunch provided by CVU, the students debriefed the experience. “This discussion was so interesting,” said a CVU student, “It is great to have student-to-student discussions and not listen to teachers talk the entire time, which is how school usually works. “Many students from both schools nodded at this comment. When they were asked why they were interested in Harkness, a student from Harwood commented, “I chose to take this class because it is so important to learn to talk to and learn from other people. I use these skills at the dinner table with my parents. It really helps with communication of all sorts.”