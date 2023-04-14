With Harwood assistant principal Duane Pierson taking over as co-principal of Crossett Brook Middle School next year (along with co-principal Jennifer Durren), district Superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter has recommended Bethany Turnbaugh to replace Pierson as Harwood Union Middle/High School assistant principal. As The Valley Reporter goes to press, the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board will vote on the recommendation at its April 12 meeting.

In a letter to the HUUSD community dated April 7, 2023, Harwood co-principals

Laurie Greenberg and Megan McDonough wrote, “We are pleased to announce that the superintendent will be recommending Bethany Turnbaugh as the assistant principal of Harwood to replace Duane Pierson effective July 1, 2023. Harwood's assistant principal interview team has interviewed numerous candidates and had a number of site visits with opportunities to meet students and staff. The committee enthusiastically recommended Bethany as the candidate.

“Bethany is currently the assistant principal at Lamoille Union High School and has a background in counseling as well as extensive experience in mental health which is important due to many of the challenges we are currently facing in Harwood as well as schools throughout the United States. During her time at Lamoille, Bethany helped create systems of support to address many of these challenges and initiated the use of restorative practices as well as other support systems for students.

“Bethany is excited to begin work in Harwood and work closely with the middle school staff as well as the school as a whole. She has experience with many of the administrative duties that will be part of her role at Harwood which will help to ensure a smooth transition. She comes highly recommended and will be a tremendous asset to our school.

“Bethany is a Harwood graduate, HUUSD (Fayston) resident and, if approved, is thrilled to return to this school and district.”