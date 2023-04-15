(Reprinted courtesy of Lisa Scagliotti, editor, Waterbury Roundabout.)

Harwood Unified Union School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter said Harwood will welcome Ian Fraunfelder as athletic and activities director for next school year. Fraunfelder lives in New Hampshire and has worked as athletic director at Bellows Falls Union High School for the past 14 years. He’s a graduate of Colby-Sawyer College with a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport sciences and he previously worked as recreation director for the town of Swanzey, New Hampshire.

Fraunfelder will succeed Sue Duprat who has been serving as interim athletic director since February following the resignation of former AD Chris Langevin who stepped down in January. Duprat, who retired in 2017 after 14 years in the position, agreed to return during the transition this spring.

Ian Fraunfelder. Courtesy photo.