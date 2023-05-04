By Teighen Fils-Aime, Jack Greenwood and Finn Kramer, sophomores at Harwood Union High School

On May 18, 2023, the Socrates Café returns to Harwood Union High School. At last December’s Socrates Café, nearly 100 people between the ages of 10 and 80 attended. It was a huge success as people of all ages and backgrounds made new friends, acquaintances, and gained valuable insights about an important topic, according to student organizers.

Advertisement

All who previously attended are invited to attend again. Those who have yet to attend, here’s what to expect: an intentional, facilitated dialogue with friends and neighbors about a timely and timeless question. This time the question is “Is happiness necessary for a meaningful life?”

Harwood Union has been putting on Socrates Cafés since 2010 with a three-year pause during the pandemic. Organizers are happy to bring the community back together again for insightful discussions. The May Socrates Café is presented by Harwood’s Harkness Leadership class. This is a semester-long English elective, based around civil dialogue and incorporating student voice in the classroom.