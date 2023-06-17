By Cam’ron Washington

A new mural inside the main entrance at Harwood Union Middle/High School was painted recently by students in the Youth Enriching Wellness Club as a Mental Health Awareness Month project.

Harwood juniors Trent Jordan and Cam'ron Washington brainstormed ideas for messaging, opting to create something permanent. With the help of club advisor Jen Dreimiller, they contacted Warren artist Allyson Biondo to collaborate with the group on the mural’s design.

The final image uses the school's colors to convey the message “You Are Not Alone." Biondo plans to submit the finished mural to youarenotalonemurals.com a project that aims to inspire artists to create work in their communities sparking hope, connection, and conversations about mental health.

Other ways the club recognized Mental Health Awareness Month in May included running a bake sale to raise money for the JED foundation, hosting a guest speaker from the Vermont chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness to talk about mental health for teens, and holding many extended learning opportunities including visits from therapy dogs and alpacas, yoga breaks and walks on the Harwood trails.

Cam’ron Washington is a Harwood Union High School student. Reprinted courtesy of Waterbury Roundabout.