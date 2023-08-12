Meredith Vaughn joins Harwood Union Middle School this school year as the new seventh/eighth-grade English teacher. The Valley Reporter has reached out to all new Harwood teachers/staff members and will be publishing Q&As with those who respond in the coming weeks.

VR: Please provide a short bio of yourself, including your educational background:

Vaughn: I was born and raised in Roxbury, Vermont, and attended U-32 High School. I lived in New York while attending college and in California after college, where I enjoyed rock climbing, hiking, swimming, and the beginnings of my teaching career. For the past seven years, I lived in Jeffersonville with my husband, Chris, my 5-year-old son, Silas, and my dog, Gusty. I have taught in the classroom for 12 years in St. Albans, both at the high school and middle school level. We just moved to Waterbury a few weeks ago. I enjoy writing, reading, yoga, traveling, hiking, and exploring outside. I have a BA degree in Education with a concentration in English from State University of New York and an MA in English from Southern New Hampshire University.

VR: Why do you teach the subject matter that you do? What do you enjoy most about it?

Vaughn: I have always loved the power of stories -- to transport us, teach us, inspire us, open our hearts and minds, and allow us to connect with the world. There is so much to enjoy about teaching -- sharing knowledge, exploring ideas, seeing growth in students -- but what I enjoy most about teaching is the community: relationships with students, families, and co-workers.

VR: What are you most looking forward to this year at Harwood?

Vaughn: I can't wait to continue teaching middle school in yet another beautiful part of Vermont. I am thrilled to be back in central Vermont and work at a school that is dedicated to fostering compassion and community.