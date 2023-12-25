Harwood Union High School’s National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony recently, adding 33 new juniors and seniors to the chapter.

Students in 11th and 12th grade applied and the nominees were chosen by a faculty council. This new group, one of the largest in Harwood’s history since the chapter opened in 1996, represents a particularly strong pool of upperclassmen.

Each of the new members has demonstrated excellence in what the National Honor Society organization describes as its “four pillars”: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

About 90 friends and family members attended the in-person ceremony in the Harwood auditorium held on November 12.

The program was planned by students in NHS who were already members prior to the event. Tim Wilson provided a medley of fiddle music to open. Chapter co-presidents Maya Hynes and Hazel Lillis began the ceremony by welcoming the inductees. Four returning members -- secretary Rowan Clough and seniors Tina Pan, Lucy Sullivan and Mae Murphy -- then lit the four candles that represent the values of NHS.

The entire returning group of senior NHS members took to the stage to sing “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as a demonstration of their community spirit, followed by the New Member Pledge.

The senior members took turns introducing each new member to the audience and handed them each an NHS pin. Harwood Superintendent Mike Leichliter offered brief remarks thanking the students’ families and educators for nurturing their students’ involvement in their communities.

The newly inducted members are: seniors Hadley Anderson, William Burks, Piper Floyd, Summer Herrington, Janelle Hoskins, Carmen Lafayette, Benjamin Larson, Dylan Mauro, Quinn Nelson, Melanie Snell, Lucile Stephenson, Julia Thurston and Scout Vitko; juniors Lucy Badger, Lindsey Boyden, Cailin Brooks, Anna Brundage, Ella Cisz, Nathanel Conyers, Christo Cummiskey, Atticus Ellis, Izzy Fish, Adleigh Franke, Jack Greenwood, Lekha Kaplan, Eloise Lilley, Dagne Pippenger, Ava Poutre, Ava Reagan, Emma Ryley, Susannah Smith, Addison Thomas, and Celia Wing.

National Honors Society members are currently looking for ways to fulfill their community service requirement for this year. Students who live in The Valley towns of Moretown, Warren, Fayston, and Waitsfield are particularly interested in volunteer opportunities in their own communities. Contact advisor Lange at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to suggest an organization that can use their help.

Tedin Lange is the faculty advisor of the school’s National Honor Society chapter.