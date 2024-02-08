Harwood Union Middle and High School was selected as one of the state winners for Vermont in the 14th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition. Each state winner wins a package of $12,000 in technology for their school.

Advertisement

For the competition, Harwood Union Middle and High School is designing an app to help students and parents track their school buses in real-time, especially during cold winter weather. The students are looking to create a valuable tool that will increase the efficiency of the school district's bus system, improve student safety, and increase student ridership.

In early March, each state winner will receive a Samsung video production kit to document their project and create a three-minute video showcasing their STEM solution for the community issue.

Ten national finalists will be selected in late-March and each awarded a $50,000 prize package Then, in April, Solve for Tomorrow will name three schools as National Winners, each of whom will receive $100,000 in prize packages consisting of Samsung tech and classroom supplies.

State winners were selected from among 300 state finalist public middle and high schools who submitted detailed lesson plans outlining how their students propose using STEM to address an important community issue. Sustainability, public health, and accessibility featured prominently in the solutions outlined by the state winners, as were projects that had cultural significance, such as those dedicated to preserving endangered crops of cultural importance to communities, and safeguarding endangered indigenous languages.

Based on the sState winners’ video submissions: