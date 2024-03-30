Harwood Union High School presents its spring musical for 2024, “The Addams Family,”, April 4 through 6. A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, based on the classic comics, it features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The cast is led by senior Annie McMillion as Wednesday, sophomore Aiden Heath as Gomez, junior Zoe Blackman as Morticia, junior Christopher Cummiskey as Lucas Bieneke, senior Ben Robinson as Mal Beineke, and junior Ellie Buckingham as Alice Bieneke. Rounding out the Addams family is senior Solvieg George as Grandma, junior Kai Haddock as Uncle Fester, and freshman Harmony Belle Devoe as Pugsly. The cast is rounded out from 20 Harwood students in ninth through 12th grade. Stage managers sophomore Grady Hagenbuch and freshman Cali Neville run things behind the scenes.

The students are guided by director Scott Weigand, music director Molly Clark, and choreographer Mary Chudzik. The technical staff includes Kenrick Fisher, lighting design; Will Rush, set builder; and Otis Neville as sound technician.

The show will run April 4-6, with shows at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 6, there will be a family matinee at 1:30 p.m., featuring an introduction to the orchestra, and the opportunity for kids to come up on stage and meet the cast after the show. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students, and will be available at the door.