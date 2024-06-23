On Saturday, June 8, Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS) wrapped up its academic and athletic year. The end of the year finished off with final exams, lacrosse playoffs, an all-school prom at American Flatbread, senior internship presentations and a celebratory all-school dinner on campus. The week culminated with a commencement ceremony for the class of 2024 on Saturday, June 8.

Staying true to GMVS tradition, the graduation ceremony highlighted graduates, each sharing reflections and memories of their time at the school. The graduates’ speeches were included stories of personal growth and deep friendships, and tributes to their teachers, coaches, and peers.

"Though they are closing this chapter, they are well-prepared to embody the GMVS mission, which promotes the development of well-rounded individuals with a lifelong passion for learning, sports, and adventure,” noted head of school Tracy Keller.

The ceremony also included the presentation of the Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship and the awarding of the school’s valedictorian. Awarded annually, the Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship honors a Vermont resident who has excelled academically, participated in community service, and engaged in other extracurricular activities. This year, the scholarship was awarded to Daniela Bronk of Shelburne, Vermont.

"In a traditional year, we honor one valedictorian for earning the highest GPA and earning the school’s top academic honor. However, this year, three students held 4.0 GPAs and, therefore, three students were recognized with the honor: Aidan Jacobus of Bend, OR, Emily Kitanov of Wilmington, MA, and Annika Stookey of Boston, MA,” said Keller.

This year’s 27 seniors made a memorable entrance to the commencement ceremony driving trucks onto the field while waving flags that represented the countries which they call home. Most graduates are set to attend various colleges and universities across the United States, Canada, and Spain, while some will stay at GMVS for post-graduate studies to continue pursuing their ski racing aspirations.

"Commencement is always a mix of joy and nostalgia, and we are proud to send these dedicated young adults into the world to achieve great things. As new alumni, they will always have a place at GMVS,” Keller added.