As The Valley Reporter goes to press on May 28, the Harwood Unified Union School District Board is reviewing applicants to replace Harwood Union assistant principal Bethany Turnbaugh.

Turnbaugh joined the school district in April 2023.

In response to queries from The Waterbury Roundabout, HUUSD superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter said that Turnbaugh would be serving through the end of this school year and that she had submitted her resignation for personal reasons.

Leichliter said that a hiring team was in place and as of May 23, had received applications from five strong candidates and possibly more. He expected a recommendation at this week’s board meeting.

Leichliter said he expected to hire a new candidate to be in position for the July 1 start of the new school year.

Turnbaugh joined Harwood after then assistant principal Duane Pierson moved to Crossett Brook. She came to the local district from Lamoille Union High school with a background in counseling and mental health. Turnbaugh is a graduate of Harwood Union.