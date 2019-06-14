Lawson’s Finest joins the Mad Marathon as the official beer sponsor with an abundance of events on tap for the Fourth of July week in the Mad River Valley.

“Our support of the Mad Marathon is a wonderful collaboration,” said Karen Lawson, “as it aligns with our core commitment to the Mad River Valley to enhance quality recreational experiences both indoors and out.”

“This event draws visitors from literally all over the world and showcases so many great things about the Mad River Valley, notably the natural beauty and our people. Lawson’s Finest places a high value on the health and vitality of our community and we pledge to support a strong Mad River Valley. Events like the Mad Marathon are one of the things that make The Valley such a special place to live and to visit,” she continued.

As the grand marshal for this year’s Fourth of July Parade, the Lawson’s Finest team is creating a colorful float to celebrate this year’s theme, “Symbols of Freedom.”

On Friday, July 5, the Mad Marathon weekend kicks off with the Lawson’s Finest concert on the Mad River Green featuring The Grift, along with Lawson’s Finest beers on tap, including Scrag Mountain Pils, Chinooker’d IPA and Knockout Blonde, poured by Cornerstone Catering, from 6 to 9 p.m. Cornerstone Catering will also host a great dining experience with their food truck and Lake Champlain Chocolates has joined the evening to serve their delectable ice cream.

The Saturday before the race abounds with carbs. Mad Carbo partner restaurants, including Lawson’s Finest taproom, offer substantial carbo choices, while many also offer a Lawson’s Finest beer selection.

On race day, drink and run (Mad Marathon recommends mostly water and Gatorade, but yes, some beer, race director Dori Ingalls said). Runners may rehydrate with Lawson’s Finest brews at the Inn at Round Barn Farm beer aid station. The choices may – for just a minute – stop runners in their tracks: Scrag Mountain Pils or Super Session #8. (Both beers are under 5 percent ABV and less than 150 calories per 12-ounce serving.)

At the Waitsfield Inn Beer Garden Mad After Party on Sunday, Lawson’s Finest Liquids will be serving a selection of beer to all runners along with Mad supporters to celebrate their extraordinary day on the road.

Postrace, Lawson’s Finest extends the Mad Marathon libations. On Monday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., their weekly Monday Night Music Series in the taproom features live music with Troy Millette.

Also on Monday, July 8, at the Inn at Round Barn Farm, Lawson’s Finest hops over with a selection of beer for the volunteers and sponsors, in celebration of and appreciation for the hours and energy that folks pour into the Mad Marathon to sustain the race that has been called “The World’s Most Beautiful Marathon.”

For more information on the Mad Marathon, go to madmarathon.com. To find where you can find Lawson’s Finest postrace, go to LawsonsFinest.com.

Expect brief road closures (open to local residents) on Sunday, July 7.