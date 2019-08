The last Harwood Union Fun Run of the season was Monday, August 19. It was a costume race. The winner of Boys’ Best Costume was Beckett Kahn – he rode his costume. For the girls it was the Harwood senior girls.

Thanks to all that participated this year. The team earned over $300 for the cross-country team's trip to Maine.

Harwood cross-country will host the first annual Sky Relay on Monday, September 2. Further details are coming soon.