The 16th annual golf tournament supporting the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation will be held Sunday, September 15, at the Sugarbush Resort Golf Club. One hundred percent of the tournament's net proceeds will be donated to the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation, supporting Vermont troops and their families in times of financial need. This event has been coordinated by Shawn Sullivan, of Classic Ski Tours and Vermont Travel Club, for the past 15 years.

Sullivan and some friends came up with idea of a golf tournament fundraiser in the wake of 9/11, feeling compelled to do something to help Vermont military members and their families. It was Sullivan’s way of expressing his gratitude to local troops.

“It has been my honor to help bring awareness to how much our men and women in uniform do for our country and the sacrifices they and their families make for us. This golf tournament helps to support the troops and their families of Vermont and provides them financial support when they need it. We are grateful to the community of Vermont for supporting this tournament and look forward to continuing this tradition under the direction of David Wilkins,” Sullivan said.

FAVORITE EVENT

The tournament has grown to become a favorite event that has raised over $215,000 for the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation to date. Last fall, Sullivan handed over the reins to Navy veteran and longtime Valley visitor (and recent homeowner) David Wilkins.

“I am excited and honored to take over the tournament. I hope to continue the great program Shawn created for our Vermonters who’ve answered the call of duty,” Wilkins said.

Registration and check-in will start at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Burgers and hotdogs will be provided along the course and local beverage tastings will be scattered at various holes as well. Many prizes will be awarded – for longest drive, closest to the pin and a putting contest. Other contests are four hole-in-one challenges that offer either $15,000 cash, a cruise for two, a 40-inch LCD TV or a Yeti cooler. A special thank you to Sullivan will take place at the dinner post play. The buffet dinner will be held at Rumble’s Kitchen at Lincoln Peak.

“This year, we are excited to have the support of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. Since Lawson’s Finest opened its Waitsfield brewery, taproom and retail store in October 2018, they’ve supported many local charitable endeavors through their Social Impact Program. We are honored to be designated as the nonprofit organization to receive these donations next month from September 1 to September 15,” Wilkins said.

“Lawson’s Finest is proud to support Vermont troops and their families and is truly appreciative for their service. Our Social Impact Program allows us to assist organizations whose values align with our own, especially those who provide support to our community members,” said Karen Lawson of Lawson’s Finest.

For more information and to sign up to play in the tournament, or to donate to or sponsor the event, visit www.vermonttroopsandfamilies.org or contact Wilkins at 617-543-7588 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the Sugarbush Resort Golf Club at 802-583-6725.

Vermont Troops and Families was established in 2018 to continue to carry out the efforts to raise funds to support our Vermont military and their families in times of financial need (www.vermonttroopsandfamilies.org).

Vermont Troops and Families thanked the local businesses who are sponsoring the event: 14th Star Brewing, Bisbee’s Ace Hardware, Cabot Creamery, Capitol Plaza Hotel, Clear Water Filtration, Commodores Inn, Merna DeCoveny, John and Dana Donaldson, Dynapower Company, Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, Newfield Savings Bank, November 11th Foundation, PING Golf, Pring Plumbing & Heating, Shea Builders, Stonecutter Spirits, Trapp Family Lodge, The Alchemist, Village Grocery (donating one penny per gallon for month of September), Waitsfield Cable, Waitsfield Telecom, and Wilkins.