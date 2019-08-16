The High Fives Foundation hosted its seventh annual East Coast Charity Golf Tournament at the Sugarbush Resort Golf Club in Warren on August 9, 2019. Over $22,250 was raised to support the recovery and rehabilitation efforts of traumatically injured, outdoor sports athletes.

To date, the High Fives Foundation has provided grant funding to 244 injured individuals and veterans in 32 states across the country.

Tournament participants enjoyed a variety of competitions in addition to tournament play. Activities included a Break the Glass competition, presented by Elevation Physical Therapy, where participants attempted to shatter a pane of glass from 25 yards away; a Ford F-150 truck was also up for grabs in the tournament’s Hole-in-One Contest presented by Formula Ford; and participants challenged head golf professional Roger King in Beat the Pro. Participants competed in contests like the Ski-Boot Long Drive presented by Race Stock Sports and an Air Cannon Hole presented by K2 Skis.

Team Winners

First place, Team Grip it and Sip It; second place, Team Driving Chaos; third place, Team Bullock.

Contest Winners

Break the Glass, Brian Daigle; Men’s Long Drive, Josh Haines; Men’s Closest to the Pin, Eli Moulton; Women’s Long Drive, Shay Graydon; Women’s Closest to the Pin, Angela Tremblay; Putting Contest, Todd Hathaway; Baseball Bat Longest Drive, Josh Haines; Air Cannon Closest to the Pin, Dave Petterson; Ski Boot Long Drive, Adam Palmiter.

At the conclusion of the tournament, participants spent the day on the fairways and greens of Sugarbush Resort Golf Club, listened to music from local DJ Professor and enjoyed food from Localfolk Smokehouse.

The High Fives Foundation thanked its presenting sponsors GoPro, Kingsbury Companies and VT North Ski Shop along with Sierra Nevada College, Head Skis, Smith Optics, CMH Heli-Skiing, Lyons Group, Village Grocery, Tito’s Vodka, New Belgium Brewing Co., Belknap Plumbing and Heating, Darn Tough VT Socks, Rome Snowboards, Ski the East, Stys Hospitality, Cabot Cheese, Boston Bruins Foundation, SkiChair.com, Yeti and Lowe’s Garden Thyme.