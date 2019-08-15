The Mad Dash returns for its 24th year

Twenty-four years and counting, the Mad Dash has more life than the average 1995 Buick Skylark auto – the year the Mad Dash kicked off its inaugural event. For the past 23 years, runners and walkers alike have enjoyed participating in the area’s largest 10K/5K run/walk. And unlike that old Buick Skylark, the Mad Dash just keeps getting better.

The event takes place over Columbus Day weekend and typically boasts over 500 participants on Sunday, October 13, starting at 10 a.m. The weekend also boasts multiple events throughout The Valley, including Sugarbush’s Community Weekend, where guests can celebrate autumn with pumpkin carving, scenic lift rides, disc golf and hikes, harvest-inspired dining, music, kids camps and mountain activities.

Sugarbush is also the headline sponsor of the Mad Dash, which includes a 5K run race, a 10K run race, a 5K walk and the Blue Cross/Blue Shield kids fun run. Every participant is welcomed by the many volunteers and receives an event shirt, a healthy lunch, refreshments and great entertainment. There are raffle prizes to be won along with a silent auction featuring an assortment of items from local Valley businesses. The run/walk course takes participants through the countryside on local roads with scenic views, farms, a covered bridge and colorful meadows. Those who enter early can save on registration fees.

For complete race information and to register, visit www.madriverpath.org