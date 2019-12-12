Happy crowds tackle 12 inches of powder

Saturday, December 7, was a sunny, snowy day for skiers heading to Mad River Glen for opening day. Crowds of happy skiers lined up at the Single and double chairlifts, but the wait wasn’t long. A sudden snowfall and early opening meant plenty of personal time with the mountain for local skiers, although there were a few Massachusetts and New York plates scattered around the parking lot.

On the slopes, people of all ages tackled the toughest trails on the mountain. From the Single Chair, a crew of 10-year-old boys could be seen zigzagging through moguls, embracing the ski area’s “Ski it if you can” philosophy.

“We had an amazing opening weekend,” said Matt Lillard, general manager of Mad River Glen. “With over a foot of snow in the latter half of the week we managed to open the main mountain with about 70 percent of our terrain open for some incredible early season skiing. It was great to welcome everyone back for a new season. Opening early is always a treat; to do so with such incredible skiing is even sweeter. We are hoping it is a sign of a long and powdery season.”