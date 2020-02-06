HU girls’ gymnastics team takes hard loss

On Saturday, the Highlanders traveled to Randolph for their final away meet before states. Sickness and injury left Harwood short several team members. Randolph won the competition 102.35 to 67.90.

Delana Cheney won the individual title, securing her fifth all-around title this year. Randolph took the second- and third-place positions on the podium.

Cheney took home the top spot on vault with an 8.15 followed by teammate Lynn Russell and Randolph's Makayla in third.

Russell won the bar event with a score of 5 followed by Randolph's Makayla. Cheney took the third spot on the podium.

The Highlanders struggled on their normally strong event beam. Cheney won the event with an 8.4 followed by Makayla (RU) and Beatrice (RU).

On the floor event, Randolph's Makayla took the top spot followed by teammate Beatrice. Cheney took the final floor podium position.

The Highlanders host the Montpelier Solons for their last home meet of the season on Thursday, February 6.