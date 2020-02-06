Harwood Youth Hockey takes second place

The Harwood Youth Hockey tier 2 Squirt team took second place in the 25th annual Challenge Cup Tournament in Marlboro, MA, this past weekend. The team lost 5-1 versus the Marblehead, MA, Squirts in the finals on Sunday morning, January 26. Front row: Aidan Patterson; second row, left to right, Sam Pashby, Kaleb Vasseur, Silas Fils-Aime and Cam Riva; third row, left to right, Addisyn Fernandez, Laini Ribera, Logan Huffman, Madalyn Covey, Elyse Seitz, Cooper Browe and Andrew Achilles. Not pictured: Joshua Dietz.