On Saturday, February 8, the Harwood girls’ basketball team beat Oxbow with a final score of 52-29. Harwood player Tanum Nelson scored 29 points in the game, a career high. Coach Tom Young gave a special shoutout to Ashley Proteau, who “played an all-around awesome game in every aspect.” According to Young, the Highlanders expected a tough game from Oxbow. “We were only up 18-14 in the half, but then we really stepped up in the second half,” he said.

The Harwood girls’ basketball team is on a winning streak, having also won their previous game against Montpelier on Wednesday, February 5. The final score of that game was 51-29 for the Highlanders.

Now, the Highlanders have a season record of 12-2 wins to losses and are ranked second in the state for Division 2 basketball.