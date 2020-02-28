Sugarbush hosts the High Fives Foundation’s annual Fat-Ski-a-thon on Sunday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The charity event is open to skiers and snowboarders who will attempt to make as many fun runs to raise money for the High Fives Foundation.

“I grew up and learned to ski at Sugarbush Resort; this is my true home when it comes to skiing in the mountains,” says Roy Tuscany, Vermont native and CEO of the High Fives Foundation. “To align my birthplace of skiing with a fundraiser for High Fives for the ninth consecutive year is truly a blessing. I see this as a homecoming, as a way to ski with old and new friends all in the name of philanthropy and casting a net of safety over the outdoor sports community.”

Participants are typically on a team that raises money before the event to dictate how many ski or snowboard runs they must make on the day of the event on the Valley House quad chair at Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak ski area. The schedule for Sunday, March 1, 2020, is as follows:

7 to 9 a.m., registration in Rumble’s at Lincoln Peak.

8 to 3 p.m., ski and ride laps on Valley House quad.

Noon, lunch provided for participants.

4 to 5 p.m., awards ceremony in Rumble’s.

The High Fives Foundation has set a fundraising goal of $215,000, and participation registration for the event is still open. All who are interested in learning more, including signing up and supporting a team with a donation, can do so on the campaign website: http://fatski.highfivesfoundation.org.

The annual Fat Ski-a-thon is an event when skiers and snowboarders come together in the name of philanthropy. There is a level of competition between the teams to see how much money they can raise and it all goes to a worthy cause. It’s a day when participants can enjoy the outdoors, take some laps with old friends and make some new ones, all while raising money for athletes in need.

As part of the fun leading up to the March 1 event, local restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week, a fundraiser for the High Fives Foundation. During restaurant week, local restaurants are donating 10 percent of the proceeds from every meal to the High Fives Foundation. The first up was Mad River Barn on February 26. On February 27 the event moves to Worthy Burger Too. Sage hosts the fundraiser on February 28. Localfolk Smokehouse hosts it on February 29 and Rumble’s Bistro and Bar hosts on March 1.

The 2020 Fat-Ski-a-thon is presented by a variety of sponsors including Sugarbush Resort, GoPro, VT North Ski Shops, Fat Tire, Snocru, Smith, Eddie Bauer, Yakima, Stowe Cider and Darn Tough VT Socks. Teams that raise a certain amount of money will also win prizes of various swag including a sweatshirt and leather mittens.

For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .