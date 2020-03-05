Two Sugarbush freestyle team members have qualified to compete at the USSA Junior Nationals in both moguls and dual moguls.



The event will take place March 13 to 15 in Winter Park, Colorado. The boys are Cooper Whalen, 17, from Charlotte, VT, and Colby Applegate, 18, from North Andover, MA. Their coach is Joey Normandeau, head coach of the Sugarbush Diamond Dogs freestyle team.

Advertisement



Both boys have been members of the Sugarbush freestyle team since the age of 10, progressing through years of B-level competitions before becoming A-level athletes four years ago. This is the first year the boys have each qualified to compete at this high-level event, which will bring together the best young mogul skiers in the country.