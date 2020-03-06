Jack Cronin skied 36 laps and 49,000 vertical feet during last Sunday’s’ High Fives Fat Ski-a-Thon at Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak. Cronin, of Newton, New Hampshire, joined others in skiing laps on Super Bravo and the Valley House on March 1.

Some 225 participants participated in the fundraiser which yielded $248,000 for the High Fives Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to helping injured skiers get back on the slopes. This was the ninth annual fundraiser to be held at Sugarbush.

“One of the things that was really excellent is that we had so many adaptive athletes on the hill during the event. It was nice to see so many people that we’ve supported through their years of recovery. There was always an adaptive skier on the trail no matter where you were,” said High Fives founder Roy Tuscany.

TOP INDIVIDUAL FUNDRAISERS

1. Richard Lewis. 2. The Doyle Family. 3. Win Smith III. 4. Jack Cronin. 5. Ron Nardone.

TOP DUO FUNDRAISERS

1. Rubi and Mae Murphy (top fundraisers overall). 2. Emmitt and Bradley Allen.

TOP TEAM FUNDRAISERS

1. Pow!Da Killers. 2. Skimos. 3. #LovelikeMary. 4. Team Benny. 5. Quad Squad.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Top Performer – Bob Bell.

Most Awesome – Bush Pilots.

Most Vertical – Jack Cronin.

Top Youth – Hannah Handloff.

Top Youth – Waylon Lowe.

Top Adaptive Athlete – Mike Olsen.

Top Female Skier – Liz Harris.

Top Male Skier – Pete Sison.

Top Snowboard – Rob Dimuccio.

Partner of the Year – Sugarbush.

Best Costume – Paige.

Most Donors – Marc Angellino.