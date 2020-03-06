Caitlyn Lamson is Harwood Union’s new varsity softball coach.

“I am pleased to announce that we have offered the position of varsity softball coach to Caitlyn Lamson, and she has accepted graciously. As always, I am excited to have a Harwood graduate return to their program to give back and coach the next generation,” said athletic director Chris Langevin. “The excitement and passion with which Caitlyn talks about softball is incredible, and I can’t wait for her to bring that positivity to our team.”

Lamson was a 2016 graduate of Harwood Union High School, where she participated in track and field, varsity basketball for three years and as a captain for one, and varsity softball for three years and as captain for one.

“One thing I remember more than anything from my years in varsity sports were my coaches. Always being pushed to be the best athlete I could be, making those connections and gaining knowledge beyond the sport itself is a privilege I will hold with me forever,” Lamson said. “I’m very excited for this upcoming season to see these girls grow and help them to really understand all aspects of the sport. I think having the girls who are coming up from the new middle school team is such a huge advantage to have, since their mindset is already shifting into varsity mode. All in all, I’m ready for a strong, competitive season and to give them the experience they will hold with them far beyond high school.”

Lamson’s first game as the Harwood’s softball coach is scheduled for April 14, when the Highlanders host Hartford High School, with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Spring practices open for Harwood on March 23.